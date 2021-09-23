Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.920-$-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $476 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.29 million.Bill.com also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

NYSE:BILL traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.99. 58,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,864. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $88.52 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.81 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,559,523 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

