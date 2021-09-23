Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of -234.46 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.31 and its 200 day moving average is $185.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,559,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

