Bitblocks Trading Up 36.9% This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $346,883.85 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,793.17 or 1.00063868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00091156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00058441 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001174 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002315 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

