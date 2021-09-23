BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $91,264.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00056474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00128539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045008 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

