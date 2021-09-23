Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $136,131.66 and approximately $56.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00020243 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 84% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

