Bitcoinus Price Up 0% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00093579 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,735.13 or 0.99929564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002268 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

