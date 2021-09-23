Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Get Black Hills alerts:

Separately, Sidoti increased their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 189,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Black Hills by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 140,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Black Hills by 98,364.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.