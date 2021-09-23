Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 408,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $21,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,748.50 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,777 shares of company stock worth $541,778. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

