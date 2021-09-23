BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

NYSE:BB opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackBerry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of BlackBerry worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.58.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

