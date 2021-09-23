BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BB opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackBerry stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of BlackBerry worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.58.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.