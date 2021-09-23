BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.58.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackBerry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of BlackBerry worth $20,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

