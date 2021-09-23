BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $710.00

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 709.39 ($9.27), with a volume of 37447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.15).

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 678.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 620.62. The company has a market capitalization of £678.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:BRGE)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

