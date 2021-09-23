BlackRock Inc. Acquires 865,667 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.34% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $2,455,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.82 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

