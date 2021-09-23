BlackRock Inc. Buys 238,986 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $2,164,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

KSU opened at $269.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.49 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.89 and its 200-day moving average is $277.76.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

