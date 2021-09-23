BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186,661 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Pool worth $2,036,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Pool by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $318,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 361.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $456.00 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $304.43 and a 52 week high of $500.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

