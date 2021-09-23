BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.12% of Enphase Energy worth $2,502,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $158.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.60, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.90 and its 200 day moving average is $159.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock worth $9,787,267. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.79.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

