BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.08% of Hess worth $1,905,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,239,000 after acquiring an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,730,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hess by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,971,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,791,000 after purchasing an additional 541,557 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.15 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

