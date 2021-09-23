BlackRock Inc. Has $1.97 Billion Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,792,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666,058 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $1,969,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after buying an additional 88,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $85.25 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

