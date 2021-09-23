BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,593,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 347,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of State Street worth $2,105,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.