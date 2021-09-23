BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.86% of Equifax worth $2,001,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,477,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

NYSE EFX opened at $262.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

