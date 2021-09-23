BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,461,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $2,383,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

AWK stock opened at $177.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

