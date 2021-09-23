BLink (BLINK) 1-Day Volume Hits $236,977.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, BLink has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $236,977.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00055793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00133330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00045110 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,468 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

