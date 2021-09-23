Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.55

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

BVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.74 million, a P/E ratio of 139.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

