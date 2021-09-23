BMO Capital Markets Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$30.50

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. CSFB upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

AltaGas stock opened at C$25.38 on Monday. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$15.53 and a 52 week high of C$26.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock has a market cap of C$7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

