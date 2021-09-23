BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 267,481 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OII opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

