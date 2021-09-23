BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.28 Million Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ManTech International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

