BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 363.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after buying an additional 98,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,115,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.