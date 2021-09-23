BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of Maxar Technologies worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,822 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,955.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.07%.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

