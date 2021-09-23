BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 157,665 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Select Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Select Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

