BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €72.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.73 ($70.27).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €53.16 ($62.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €52.60 and its 200-day moving average is €53.25. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

