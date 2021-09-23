Bonnie H. Anderson Sells 2,600 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

