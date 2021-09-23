Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Bridgefront Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $67.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,473.30. 18,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,229.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,288.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

