Boralex (TSE:BLX) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.02.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.18. 148,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 99.44. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.92 and a one year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

