BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.93.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

