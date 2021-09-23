Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 31.9% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $205,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 197.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.76. 82,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,726. The company has a market cap of $132.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.17.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

