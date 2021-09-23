Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $49.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $17.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,835.94. 16,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,110. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,788.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,497.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,407.70 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

