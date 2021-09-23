Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,288,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Generac as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.50.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac stock traded up $11.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $453.95. 6,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,127. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.