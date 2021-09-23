Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after acquiring an additional 433,721 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,365,000 after buying an additional 216,446 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

