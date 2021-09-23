Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 399,605 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 399,605 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.67.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $54.95. 204,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,729. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

