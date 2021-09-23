Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Takes $26.59 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 222,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 54.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,147,000 after acquiring an additional 984,781 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Prologis by 1,180.8% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 946,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,104,000 after acquiring an additional 872,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 49.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after acquiring an additional 786,285 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.40. 35,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

