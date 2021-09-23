BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.55 million.BOX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 141,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,645. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.75.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

