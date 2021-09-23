BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $567.00

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 567 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 548.01 ($7.16), with a volume of 19607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 547 ($7.15).

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 513 ($6.70) price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 0.43.

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

