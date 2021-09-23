Brian Becker Sells 1,083 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $15,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Brian Becker sold 1,083 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $15,162.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Brian Becker sold 390 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $5,257.20.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Brian Becker sold 1,082 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $14,433.88.

On Friday, August 6th, Brian Becker sold 1,624 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $21,404.32.

ATEN stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 58.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 123,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 300.4% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 161,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,121 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

