Brian Halligan Sells 11,520 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $16.81 on Wednesday, reaching $711.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.28 and a 12-month high of $718.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $645.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.55.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.08.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

