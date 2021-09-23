Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.5% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 7,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

FBHS stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.32. 44,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,054. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.