Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $1.35 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. salesforce.com accounts for 0.5% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $17.03 on Thursday, reaching $276.20. 530,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,478. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $270.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.66, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average of $237.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,686 shares of company stock worth $196,845,176 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

