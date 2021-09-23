Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $950,000 Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. 19,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

