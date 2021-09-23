Bridgefront Capital LLC Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $969,002 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK traded up $3.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,435. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.