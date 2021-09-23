BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

