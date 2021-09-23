Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,193 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

